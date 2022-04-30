Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,656 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth $440,786,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 197.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,457,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,306,000 after buying an additional 1,632,202 shares during the period. KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $931,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Global Payments by 63.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,673,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,752,000 after acquiring an additional 648,789 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,853,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,073,000 after acquiring an additional 631,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.83, for a total value of $72,915.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,006 shares of company stock valued at $270,255 in the last quarter. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments stock opened at $136.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.75 and a 1 year high of $217.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.63.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.14.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

