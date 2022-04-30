Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 3,338 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,338 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,722,000. Kalos Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 87,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000.

NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $66.64 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a one year low of $64.83 and a one year high of $94.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.68.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

