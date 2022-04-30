Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 3,616 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,616 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POR opened at $47.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.45. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $57.03.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.20). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.24%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Portland General Electric from $61.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

In other news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $136,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $243,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

