Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 4,843 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,843 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 398.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 50.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.83.

Shares of PAG stock opened at $104.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.93 and a 200-day moving average of $102.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.35 and a 12-month high of $114.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.43.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.99. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.