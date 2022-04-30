Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 5,675 Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,675 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Blink Charging worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLNK. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Blink Charging by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Blink Charging by 33.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 10,788 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Blink Charging by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,890,000 after acquiring an additional 35,880 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Blink Charging by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Blink Charging by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 10,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blink Charging stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. Blink Charging Co. has a 52-week low of $17.93 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average of $27.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 3.50.

Blink Charging ( NASDAQ:BLNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 263.24% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 224.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLNK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blink Charging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Blink Charging from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.63.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

