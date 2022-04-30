Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 683 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,419,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,661,000 after acquiring an additional 222,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 54.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,982,000 after buying an additional 121,047 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 8.4% during the third quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 290,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,623,000 after buying an additional 22,485 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 284,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,812,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 262,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,622,000 after acquiring an additional 10,574 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $141.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.23 and its 200 day moving average is $157.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.51. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.56 and a twelve month high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.85. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MHK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Chistopher Wellborn bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $135.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

