Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 9,061 Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,061 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,758,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,334,000 after purchasing an additional 39,539 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 5.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 237,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after buying an additional 11,368 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 294,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 49,567 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BBN opened at $19.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.28 and its 200 day moving average is $23.72. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $19.16 and a 52 week high of $27.12.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

