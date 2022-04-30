Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 9,855 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,855 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Bbva USA increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 20.5% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $1,163,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $97,314.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,077 shares in the company, valued at $4,542,200.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,702 shares of company stock valued at $5,720,192. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on BMRN. Wedbush decreased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.79.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $81.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of -225.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.01 and its 200 day moving average is $83.33. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.59 and a 12 month high of $94.20.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.48. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

