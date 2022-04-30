Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RYH. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RYH opened at $281.64 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $278.20 and a 12 month high of $322.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $300.60 and a 200-day moving average of $301.96.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.