Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $330.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 64.61% from the company’s current price.

FB has been the topic of several other research reports. downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.80.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $200.47 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $169.00 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $545.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.44.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total value of $26,688.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,333. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,177,378,000 after buying an additional 1,909,538 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,719,012,000 after buying an additional 1,887,737 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after buying an additional 2,888,336 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,709,316,000 after buying an additional 173,316 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,629,910,000 after buying an additional 950,662 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

