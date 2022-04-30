Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.76 Per Share

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $3.76 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.90.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.13.

NYSE CP opened at $73.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.76 and its 200-day moving average is $74.77. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $84.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.152 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 18.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CP. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

