CGI (NYSE:GIB) Price Target Cut to C$120.00

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $85.44 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CGI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.70.
NYSE GIB opened at $79.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.05. CGI has a 12-month low of $77.25 and a 12-month high of $93.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.69.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in CGI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CGI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in CGI by 272.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in CGI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CGI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.
CGI Company Profile (Get Rating)
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
