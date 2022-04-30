CGI (NYSE:GIB) Price Target Cut to C$120.00

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $85.44 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CGI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.70.

NYSE GIB opened at $79.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.05. CGI has a 12-month low of $77.25 and a 12-month high of $93.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.69.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CGI will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in CGI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CGI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in CGI by 272.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in CGI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CGI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

