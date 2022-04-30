Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHDN. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Churchill Downs by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Churchill Downs by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 72.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHDN stock opened at $202.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.97. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52 week low of $175.01 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 92.04% and a net margin of 15.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

CHDN has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.88.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

