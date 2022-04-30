Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHDN. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Churchill Downs by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Churchill Downs by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 72.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CHDN stock opened at $202.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.97. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52 week low of $175.01 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 1.13.
CHDN has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.88.
Churchill Downs Company Profile (Get Rating)
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.
