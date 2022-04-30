Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 63,566 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 241,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 62,974 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 416,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 51,915 shares during the period. 41.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLNE opened at $5.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.80. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $14.50.

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.16 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 36.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Clean Energy Fuels to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Energy Fuels currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.65.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

