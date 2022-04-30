Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Price Target Cut to $59.00

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.12% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €60.00 ($64.52) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.85 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, ING Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.05 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.61.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $49.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.13. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at $309,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at $124,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 36.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 495,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,796,000 after acquiring an additional 131,150 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

