Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 125 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IPAR. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,023,000 after acquiring an additional 91,717 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after acquiring an additional 89,404 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 342,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,589,000 after acquiring an additional 81,203 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,208,000 after acquiring an additional 34,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,340,000. 54.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total transaction of $197,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $81.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.99. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $108.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $210.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Friday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

