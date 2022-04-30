Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 1,537 Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PMX. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the third quarter worth $245,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 32,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 50,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 91,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PMX opened at $9.17 on Friday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $13.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.38.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

