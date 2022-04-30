Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys New Stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OVV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the third quarter worth $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 481.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 1,099.4% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the third quarter worth $202,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $105,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $537,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,817,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on OVV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $51.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.41. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $57.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently -35.24%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

