Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $325,000 Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Clean Harbors by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Clean Harbors by 204.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Clean Harbors by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $95,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $3,285,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,927 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,157 over the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLH. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.78.

Shares of CLH stock opened at $104.93 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.11 and a 12-month high of $118.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.26. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.