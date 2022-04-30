Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $336,000 Stock Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 61.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,659 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 48,605 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PBR. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 24.8% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 173,394,583 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,792,804,000 after purchasing an additional 34,447,317 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 17,840,564 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $195,889,000 after buying an additional 5,820,603 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 14,648,636 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $160,842,000 after buying an additional 2,795,513 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 3.9% in the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 8,800,432 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $90,996,000 after acquiring an additional 326,265 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter worth $48,936,000. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PBR stock opened at $13.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.54. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $16.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.43.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.19). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $24.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $1.2191 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 19.5%. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.38. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is 85.20%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PBR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.78.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

