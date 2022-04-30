Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,165 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,727 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RIG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Transocean by 175.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,843,462 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $35,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,272 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 134,816 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,255 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 33,756 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 601,439 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 454,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 265,510 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 42,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RIG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Pareto Securities raised shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Transocean from $3.00 to $3.85 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.98.

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $3.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 3.08. Transocean Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $5.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.68.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Transocean had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $1,747,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

