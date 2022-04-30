Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the third quarter valued at $118,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the third quarter valued at $211,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 11.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant in the third quarter worth about $248,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

In other news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total transaction of $727,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total transaction of $403,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

AIZ stock opened at $181.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.95. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $144.18 and a one year high of $194.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AIZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.74.

About Assurant (Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.