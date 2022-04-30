Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,542 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 16,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter worth $277,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 73,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,309,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,720,000 after purchasing an additional 111,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MTG opened at $13.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.78. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $294.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.90 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 53.56%. MGIC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 17.30%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MGIC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

MGIC Investment Profile (Get Rating)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.