Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 540 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKFN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $508,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 505,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,546,000 after buying an additional 14,066 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 148.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 21,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.68, for a total transaction of $41,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $1,952,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,424 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,556. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $72.82 on Friday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $56.06 and a 12-month high of $85.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.93.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 42.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LKFN. StockNews.com raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

