Cowen Increases C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target to $123.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Cowen from $109.00 to $123.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CHRW. Susquehanna increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Vertical Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.70.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $106.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.97 and a 200-day moving average of $100.48. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $84.67 and a 1 year high of $112.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.77.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 3.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth $2,029,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7.4% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.1% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 70,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

