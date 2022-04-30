Cowen Lowers Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target to $180.00

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Cowen from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SLAB. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $208.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.91.

SLAB stock opened at $134.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.01. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $120.15 and a twelve month high of $211.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.41. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 258.69%. The business had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $155,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 473 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total value of $61,300.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,459 shares of company stock valued at $372,379. 1.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 15.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 45.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 10.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 22,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

