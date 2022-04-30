Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Holdings Cut by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 931,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $130,293,000 after purchasing an additional 55,069 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 818.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 568,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,521,000 after buying an additional 506,721 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 9.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,524,000 after buying an additional 42,081 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 412,774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,722,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 18.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,999,000 after acquiring an additional 60,946 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $110.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.36. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.24 and a fifty-two week high of $170.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The firm had revenue of $862.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 87.40%.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $199,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CBRL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.75.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

