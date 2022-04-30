Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Holdings Decreased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,773 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCRN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 113.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 96,502 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 106.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 309.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 83,903 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $691,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $18.74 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.30 million, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 52.08% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $640.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 197.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

In related news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $361,729.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $205,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cross Country Healthcare Profile (Get Rating)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.