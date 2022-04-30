CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Position Boosted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) by 74.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $962,000. 48.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CFB shares. Stephens lowered their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $12.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.14. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $48.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.12 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 35.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

