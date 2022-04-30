Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,996 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,496 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Customers Bancorp worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CUBI. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 258.6% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 520,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,032,000 after purchasing an additional 375,419 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 4,060.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 333,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,810,000 after purchasing an additional 325,616 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,336,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,945,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 337,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,540,000 after purchasing an additional 183,625 shares during the last quarter. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

CUBI stock opened at $42.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.94. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.25 and a 52 week high of $76.13.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.50 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.31.

About Customers Bancorp (Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.