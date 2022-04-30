Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,724.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,696.00 to $1,724.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Gordon Haskett raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,948.82.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,455.61 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,277.41 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55. The firm has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a PE ratio of 63.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,523.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,611.59.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.06. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 31.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,935,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,668,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,442,615,000 after purchasing an additional 173,771 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 841,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,470,511,000 after purchasing an additional 117,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8,321.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 82,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $149,427,000 after purchasing an additional 83,215 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

