Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target to $43.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.92.

Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $36.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $64.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.39.

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 37.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 1,743.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 97,000.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 271.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

