Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target to $53.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 49.59% from the stock’s current price.

LVS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.54.

LVS opened at $35.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.31 and a 200 day moving average of $39.62. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $31.26 and a fifty-two week high of $61.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.44%. The business’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,797 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,946 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 17,473 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 146,835 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 187,623 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 30,274 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $493,000. Institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

