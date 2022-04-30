Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $115.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.31.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $101.65 on Thursday. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $95.22 and a twelve month high of $305.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.13 and its 200 day moving average is $197.74. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of -81.32 and a beta of 1.67.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.40. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,185,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,440,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in Spotify Technology by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 21,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Spotify Technology by 977.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 44,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 40,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

