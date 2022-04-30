Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECS) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECS – Get Rating) by 67.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,808 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.07% of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TECS. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at $457,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares by 36,197.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 72,395 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at $312,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares by 161.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TECS stock opened at $42.13 on Friday. Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $26.58 and a 1-year high of $75.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.33.

