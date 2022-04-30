e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,063,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,184,000 after purchasing an additional 904,144 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,453,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,226,000 after purchasing an additional 170,663 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,062,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 792,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,009,000 after purchasing an additional 64,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 724,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,055,000 after purchasing an additional 46,552 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $1,107,437.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,440,317.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 8,094 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $208,906.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,728,706 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ELF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

NYSE ELF opened at $24.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 64.03 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.54. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $33.63.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

About e.l.f. Beauty (Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.