Entegris, Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Entegris in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.14. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Entegris’ FY2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $649.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $111.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.67 and its 200 day moving average is $132.13. Entegris has a 1 year low of $101.16 and a 1 year high of $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

In other news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 9,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,236,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $120,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,257 shares of company stock valued at $6,606,256 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Entegris by 270.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 109,678 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Entegris by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,159,000 after acquiring an additional 25,227 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 37,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Entegris by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

