Ernest C. Garcia III Purchases 300,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) CEO Ernest C. Garcia III bought 300,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $24,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 804,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,384,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE CVNA opened at $57.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.71. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $57.40 and a 1 year high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CVNA. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $430.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Carvana by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

