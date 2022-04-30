Evan Sharp Sells 57,525 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) Director Evan Sharp sold 57,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,111,958.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Evan Sharp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 21st, Evan Sharp sold 59,142 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $1,217,142.36.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $20.52 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.87 and its 200 day moving average is $33.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.21. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

PINS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinterest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Pinterest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.73.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,744,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509,012 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 27,165,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,119 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,908,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,874,000 after acquiring an additional 225,506 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,703,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,884,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,789 shares during the last quarter.

About Pinterest (Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Featured Stories

