FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) PT Lowered to $50.00

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $72.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 45.82% from the stock’s previous close.
FARO has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of FARO Technologies from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of FARO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.
Shares of FARO Technologies stock opened at $34.29 on Thursday. FARO Technologies has a 1 year low of $32.52 and a 1 year high of $83.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.97. The stock has a market cap of $626.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 1.40.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 273,298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,190,000 after purchasing an additional 25,323 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 180,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 105,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 89,284 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About FARO Technologies (Get Rating)
FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.
