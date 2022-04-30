FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) PT Lowered to $50.00

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $72.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 45.82% from the stock’s previous close.

FARO has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of FARO Technologies from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of FARO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

Shares of FARO Technologies stock opened at $34.29 on Thursday. FARO Technologies has a 1 year low of $32.52 and a 1 year high of $83.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.97. The stock has a market cap of $626.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 1.40.

FARO Technologies ( NASDAQ:FARO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 11.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts predict that FARO Technologies will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 273,298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,190,000 after purchasing an additional 25,323 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 180,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 105,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 89,284 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FARO Technologies (Get Rating)

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.