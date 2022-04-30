First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Rating Increased to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a C$44.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FQVLF. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS FQVLF opened at $28.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $37.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.54.

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

