First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $44.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 54.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FQVLF. Barclays raised their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $28.56 on Thursday. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $37.76. The firm has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Quantum Minerals (Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.