First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $44.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FQVLF. CIBC lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$41.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a hold rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS FQVLF opened at $28.56 on Thursday. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $37.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.00.

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 11.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.0039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 0.02%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.83%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

