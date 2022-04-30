First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Stock Position Raised by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Rating) by 274.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,362 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 2.03% of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTXL. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 2,671.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Shares of FTXL stock opened at $60.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.70. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $57.01 and a twelve month high of $83.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

