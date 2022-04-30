First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 244.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 20,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 14,525 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $18,053,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 298,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 680,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter.

FTXR opened at $28.88 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 52 week low of $28.67 and a 52 week high of $36.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

