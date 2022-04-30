FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) by 396.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in FLEX LNG were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 330.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 120,853 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 38,123 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 724.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 60,020 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. 15.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEX LNG stock opened at $28.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.90. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $32.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.71.

FLEX LNG ( NYSE:FLNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $114.59 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.68%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.68%.

FLEX LNG

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

