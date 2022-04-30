FY2023 EPS Estimates for Dropbox, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:DBX)

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dropbox in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.15.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $565.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.66 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 235.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $21.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.55. Dropbox has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,381,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,660,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452,130 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,516,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,923 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,593,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,870,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,062 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $55,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 558,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,474,900.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $294,397.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,456,778. 30.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

