FY2023 EPS Estimates for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Cut by DA Davidson

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Hanmi Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.83 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.86.

HAFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jonestrading lifted their price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Hanmi Financial stock opened at $23.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $705.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.10. Hanmi Financial has a 1-year low of $16.67 and a 1-year high of $28.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 16.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 14,032 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 330,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,633,000 after buying an additional 205,785 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 146,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 79,200 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,248,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.33%.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

