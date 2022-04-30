FY2023 EPS Estimates for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Lowered by Oppenheimer

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Texas Instruments in a report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $7.97 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.73.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Edward Jones lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $181.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.53.

Shares of TXN opened at $170.25 on Friday. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $160.50 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.43. The firm has a market cap of $157.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 20,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.1% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.