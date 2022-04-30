GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) by 92.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in GAN were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Omni Partners US LLC boosted its stake in shares of GAN by 0.7% in the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 169,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of GAN by 20.7% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GAN by 123.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of GAN by 34.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of GAN by 16.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GAN shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of GAN from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Northland Securities downgraded shares of GAN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of GAN from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

GAN stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. GAN Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.31. The stock has a market cap of $157.60 million, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.34.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.26 million. GAN had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 18.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 242.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts expect that GAN Limited will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

